One dead following Saturday night shooting at basketball court in Forest Lawn
Evidence markers in and around the basketball court outside the Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre following Saturday night's shooting
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 11:07AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 11:37AM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service continue to investigate a shooting at an outdoor basketball court near a southeast recreation centre that left two people injured and another dead.
According to police, the shooting occurred at around 9:00 p.m. on the court near Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre in the 4800 block of 14 Avenue Southeast. Two masked men approached the court, where approximately 20 people had gathered, and fired shots. The suspects fled the area on foot.
A woman who lives nearby says she heard approximately seven shots ring out followed by the sound of 'kids' running and scrambling to leave the area.
Following the shooting, three injured people, ages and gender not released, arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre with undisclosed injuries related to the incident. The injured parties were transported by civilian vehicles and not ambulances. One of the shooting victims died in hospital.
Investigators have not released information regarding a description of the suspects. Suveillance camera recordings are being reviewed and officers had interviewed several witnesses.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
