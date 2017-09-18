EMS say that one person has died after a two vehicle crash northwest of Calgary on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bearspaw Road and Big Hill Springs Road at about 8:00 a.m.

Police say that a dump truck was heading westbound on Big Hill Springs Road when a vehicle slowed down to turn left onto Bearspaw Road.

The driver of the dump truck hit the brakes and swerved into the eastbound lanes, hitting a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.