One dead in crash northwest of Calgary
A driver has died after a crash northwest of Calgary early Monday morning.
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 8:36AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 12:38PM MDT
EMS say that one person has died after a two vehicle crash northwest of Calgary on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bearspaw Road and Big Hill Springs Road at about 8:00 a.m.
Police say that a dump truck was heading westbound on Big Hill Springs Road when a vehicle slowed down to turn left onto Bearspaw Road.
The driver of the dump truck hit the brakes and swerved into the eastbound lanes, hitting a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The driver and sole occupant of the truck died at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.