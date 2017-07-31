One dead in crash on Stoney Trail
Police are continuing to investigate a crash on Stoney Trail on Sunday night.
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 5:45AM MDT
Calgary police say one person has died in an overnight crash on Stoney Trail near 17 Avenue S.E.
Crews were called to the scene, in the southbound lanes of the highway, at around 11:00 p.m.
Officials say the vehicle hit a road sign and caught fire.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was found a short distance away from the wreckage.
Stoney Trail was closed for about five hours after the crash.
Police are still investigating to see if speed or alcohol were factors in the incident.
The name and gender of the victim has not been released.
