A woman was killed and several others were injured in a serious crash on the QEII Highway north of Bowden on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway at about 9:30 a.m. and say the crash involved an SUV, minivan and a semi tractor-trailer unit.

EMS officials say a woman in her 20s, who was in the SUV, was killed in the crash. Three others, who were in the same vehicle, were taken to hospital with various injuries.

A woman in her 40s, who was in the minivan, was taken to hospital in Innisfail with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi tractor-trailer unit was not injured in the collision and declined assessment by paramedics at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police believe poor road and weather conditions may be contributing factors.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 2A at Bowden and the southbound lanes remain open with the exception of the inside lane, which is closest to the crash scene.

Police say traffic will be diverted for some time and they are advising motorists to avoid the area.