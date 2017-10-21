A Friday night collision at a highway intersection northwest of Innisfail claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and sent a semi-trailer truck driver to hospital.

According to RCMP, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 781 and Highway 592 at approximately 9:20 p.m. following reports of a crash.

Officers located a 55-year-old driver who had perished at the scene.

RCMP officials say their preliminary investigation determined the driver had been travelling eastbound on Highway 592 when he failed to observe a stop sign and was struck by a southbound semi truck travelling on Highway 781.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the semi truck was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.