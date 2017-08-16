One man is dead and another is in hospital after a serious crash on Highway 8 west of Calgary late Tuesday night.

An official with EMS says they were called to the scene at about 10:00 p.m.

A single vehicle, headed westbound, had flipped.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was flown to Rockyview Hospital by STARS in life threatening condition.

The highway was shut down for a period of time for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.