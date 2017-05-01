A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi tanker truck near Airdrie on Monday morning.

It happened just before noon on Highway 567 near Range Road 283 east of Airdrie.

RCMP said the pickup was travelling westbound when it collided head-on with the tanker, sending both vehicles into the ditch with extensive damage.

The driver of the tanker was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic around the area the crash happened is disrupted while an investigation is underway.