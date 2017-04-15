One man in hospital after early-morning stabbing
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 12:05PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 6:26PM MDT
A man was rushed to Foothills Hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Killarney.
He was found in the 3000 block of 35 Street S.W. at about 3:30 a.m. with a stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
He has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.
Police spoke with witnesses but no arrests have yet been made.