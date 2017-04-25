

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary mother is sharing her heartbreak after her son died from a suspected fentanyl overdose last month.

Sherri Kent took to social media and shared a gut wrenching photo of her son on life support with a warning to other parents.

Kent’s facebook post has been shared nearly 100,000 times.

The photo was taken about a day before 22 year-old Michael was removed from life support.

He died March 21st.

Kent says her daughter called her from Kelowna on March 14th to say Michael had overdosed and was in the hospital.

She drove out there to be with him and stayed at his bedside.

“I had to tell him he’s dying because I’m sure nobody else did," says Kent. "If he could hear me in there, and that he made a terrible mistake and one that cost him his life and that I was still very proud of him and that he’s not only devastated me and his father- but his brothers and sisters.”

Kent says her son was given fentanyl by a man he did not know very well but said it was heroin and that he and Michael got high in a bathroom of a corner market.

BY the time help arrived, Michael’s lips were blue and he was in cardiac arrest.

Kent knew her son smoked pot but had been steering clear of the hard drugs.

She calls fentanyl a crisis in Canada and wants the government to step in.

According to Alberta Health Services, there were 51 fentanyl related deaths from January 1 to February 1 of 2017.

Kent hopes sharing her experience will encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl so her son’s death is not in vain.

"My son was such a fun loving boy and he wasn't ready to die," says Kent. "He was just loving life and things were going great for him at this time so I felt the need you know Michael made the mistake but I felt the need to make people aware of this so it doesn't happen to somebody else."

Kent was able to donated Michael’s organs and that action helped improve the lives of five people.

While toxicology tests have not yet come back, Kent says doctors told her Michael likely overdosed on fentanyl.

(With files from Camilla di Giuseppe)