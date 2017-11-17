A late afternoon fire at a home in the city’s southeast sent plumes of dark smoke into the air but no injuries have been reported.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Calgary Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Penbrooke Close Southeast following reports of a fire.

Firefighters encountered visible smoke and flames spewing from the exterior of the residence and crews launched an attack on the blaze. ENMAX and ATCO workers responded to the scene to shut off power and gas to the home while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Once CFD members gained access to the home, a search was conducted and it was determined that no one was left inside . Fire officials confirm the lone occupant of the home had exited the building prior to the arrival of first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.