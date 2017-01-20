One person in hospital after stabbing in N.E. Calgary
One person is in hospital after a stabbing in Rundle.
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 5:33PM MST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 5:59PM MST
One person has been taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition after a stabbing in the N.E. community of Rundle.
It happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Rundlehorn Circle N.E.
EMS reports that the victim has stab wounds to the abdomen. Two people have been detained for questioning but it’s unclear what role they may have played.
More to follow…
