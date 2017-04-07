A man is in hospital on Friday after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex in southeast Calgary overnight.

The fire department was called to the 200 block of Cranford Park S.E. at around 11:00 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved two story duplex, with large flames already reaching to neighbouring homes.

Crews immediately began working on extinguishing the fire as a second alarm was called to get more help in battling the blaze.

An interior search was not possible due to the size of the fire, but Calgary police helped fire officials confirm that all the occupants of the home were not inside.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished before it could spread to other homes.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Crews are still at the scene, monitoring the debris for hot spots.

As for damage to the home, officials say it is still standing, but the interior has been completely gutted.

A number of neighbouring homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fire due to the amount of smoke.

"The flames were starting to impinge on the exposure properties on both sides," said CFD Battalion Chief Stu Laird. "Crews went into a mode where we protect the exposures. We put up water towers and we had some ground attack lines as well."

Damage to those homes is considered minor and four people were displaced as a result.

The fire investigator is at the scene and is working on determining a cause.