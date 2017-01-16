One person shot in possible home invasion
Police are trying to determine if a shooting is part of a home invasion.
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 9:15PM MST
Police were called to a home in Douglasdale for reports of a disturbance and found one person with a gunshot wound.
That person has been taken to hospital.
It happened in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. just after 8:00 p.m.
Police are trying to determine if the incident was a home invasion, and are searching for two other people in relation to the incident.
More to follow...
