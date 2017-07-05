As the 2017 edition of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth approaches, local business owners are cautiously optimistic that the days of scaled-down Stampede parties, cancellations and poor sales are a thing of the past.

Economic uncertainty tied to slumping oil prices combined with less than favourable weather made for a challenging 2016 Calgary Stampede.

“Our phones literally ring when the price of oil goes up,” said Paul Vickers, president of the Penny Lane Entertainment Group that operates Cowboys Dance Hall. “When it goes down, it goes silent.”

“The parties are not like they used to be in the past. We’d have the 1,000 people parties, the 200 people parties, they were just common. Now, it’s 20, 30, 50 and a few hundred people.”

The Cowboys tent hosts approximately 20,000 people each day during the ten days of Stampede and Vickers says there is competition to attract customers. As corporate bookings decline when compared to the heydays, the Penny Lane Entertainment Group has elected to focus on its lineup of concerts to draw crowds.

“There is enormous pressure from the consumer for the value proposition, ‘What am I getting for my dollar?’,” said Vickers. “It’s always been important but never as important as now.”

Cowboys hires 1,000 temporary employees for Stampede each year and the 2017 hiring blitz drew more than 10,000 applicants, a Cowboys record. Vickers says the applicants differed from previous years as the prospective workers extended outside the usual demographic of 18 to 24 year olds.

Management at Vagabond Calgary, a restaurant located blocks from the Stampede grounds, say they’ve had nearly five times as many reservations this year compared to 2016. Darren Moulds, the restaurant’s owner, says Stampede time accounts for roughly 30 per cent of the business’ annual revenue.

“There’s a lot more (reservations) or at least inquires anyway,” explained Moulds. “We are seeing the uptick. Obviously, they’re not massive parties, we’re not really fit for that, we’re better at the 50 to 75 person party.”

While businesses outside Stampede Park attempt to entice customers, the Calgary Stampede is offering discounts to keep its turnstiles moving.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede saw the introduction of new value days and offers including

A $39 superpass, valid for Calgary Stampede admission all 10 days

$32 admission and unlimited rides on Sneak-a-Peak, Thursday July 6

Free admission to Stampede Park on Parade Day (Friday July 7) until 1:30 p.m.

$1.50 admission on Tuesday, July 11 until 1:50 p.m.

According to Stampede officials, pre-purchased admission tickets, grandstand tickets and corporate box sales have already met or exceeded 2016’s numbers.

With files from CTV's Ina Sidhu