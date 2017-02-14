Alberta has one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the country, but a new process is helping to increase donation rates and save more lives.

Darren Reynes has been dealing with serious illness for almost as long as he can remember.

“My journey began with being diagnosed as a type one diabetic at eight-years-old. I’ve lived with diabetes my whole life. Due to secondary complications to the diabetes, I entered into a stage of renal failure which brought me to dialysis,” he said.

Dialysis kept him alive, but the treatment isn’t a cure and is very hard on the body, often leaving him weary and unable to do the things he wanted to. He ended up on an organ donation list, and found a solution close to home: his wife, who was a match and donated one of her kidneys.

“If it wasn’t for my wife, I don’t know if I would have had the ability to get off dialysis, but I was very fortunate to have the second change, that gift of life,” he said.

About 600 Albertans are on waiting lists for an organ in a province that historically has a low donation rate. But that is slowly changing thanks to the new Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry.

“As of this month, more than 330,000 Albertans have signed up to be organ donors. This is nine per cent of Alberta’s population to date. Considering that we only launched the registry three years ago, and compared to other provinces like B.C. and Ontario that have had theirs running for about two decades, this is something to be proud of,” said Sarah Hoffman, Alberta Minister of Health.

Alberta is now the only province that directly asks people to be organ donors when they renew their driver’s licence or I.D.

It offers hope for Calgarian Dave Lal, who also has diabetes and has been waiting for a new kidney for the past five years.

“I have to get up and I have to have at least 10 pills,” he said, as he gets ready for pre-renal transplant education at Foothills Hospital, bringing him another step closer to getting an organ.

Meantime, the province continues to push to bring up donation rates, especially the deceased donor rate, which is among the lowest in the country. The province is also running a review of deaths in hospitals in order to determine how many could have led to successful donations.

Just one organ donor can save up to eight lives and one tissue donor can make life better for up to 75 other people, statistics the government hopes will encourage more people to sign up to be donors.