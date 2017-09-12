A large grass fire has burned through a large section of land south of Oyen and forced people out of more than a dozen homes.

Police began evacuating homes just before midnight in the rural area about 120 km south of the community.

The fire is along the South Saskatchewan River and is threatening about 15 homes but it isn’t burning near any densely populated areas.

A number of roads have also been closed in the area because of the fire.

For more information on Alberta’s wildfires, visit the government’s website.