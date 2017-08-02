Officials at the Inn from the Cold in downtown Calgary say they’ve had to open additional space for clients for the first time since June.

On Tuesday, the agency said that at least 18 children and their parents were set up on cots at the shelter’s overflow area at Knox United Church.

This is the first time since June that the overflow shelter has been used.

Officials say the situation underscores the need for more affordable, supported housing for families in Calgary.

The Inn from the Cold is also asking for additional supplies to help the influx of people.

Officials are asking for size five and six diapers, other baby supplies and new towels.