The owner of one half of a duplex says the roof on her neighbour’s side leaked and caused damage to her side, but she can’t get any help to fix it.

Ricki Cifuentes says she has been struggling with illness for years because of the mold in her home. She says the neighbour’s side of the roof leaked, causing about $100,000 in damage to a shared wall that she is unable to fix.

“I have no rights to enjoy my own house, I have no rights to do anything, I can’t touch his property to fix it, I have to beg and it’s not fair,” she said.

She said she was in contact with her insurance company, her neighbour’s insurance company and the insurance company for the roofers that repaired her neighbour’s roof. None of them will cover the cost of repairs, forcing her to find a lawyer and even talk to her ombudsman. But after nearly five years, she is no closer to getting any repairs done.

“You hope that people will do the right thing, and they just don’t,” she said. “The insurance companies have been ping ponging back and forth, dangling a carrot and then they do nothing.”

The problem lies in the definition of the problem: seepage. Most insurance companies exclude this type of water damage from their policies, so even though Cifuentes has expert reports showing the damage was not her fault, she can’t get help and can’t force her neighbour to do anything. The neighbour eventually fixed his roof, but Cifuentes says he won’t do anything for the damage to her side of the building.

Those in the home repair industry say you have to be careful when choosing who works on your home.

“You’ve got to go to a reputable company, someone that’s been around a while, someone that you can trust, someone with a good reputation, and then make sure they are checking on their job,” said Nick Sims, Sunik Roofing. “There should be periodic inspections as the job is progressing and then once the job is complete there should be a final inspection where everything is looked at.”

Meanwhile, Cifuentes continues to live in the home with holes in the walls and ceiling, hoping to find a solution.

“Single income, I can’t move, I can’t sell the house, I am handcuffed,” she said.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says though some insurers offer limited coverage for seepage, the damage must be the result of a sudden event, not a pre-existing or maintenance issue.