Peace officers removed dozens of small dogs from a home in West Lethbridge last week and officials are now working to find them new homes.

Alberta SPCA found 101 dogs running lose inside a residence in the Varsity Village area after following up on a complaint from the public.

Officers determined the dogs were in distress and spent several hours capturing and removing them from the home.

They were taken to Lethbridge Animal Services to be assessed by a veterinarian and on Thursday the owner voluntarily surrendered them to Alberta SPCA.

The dogs were transferred to rescue organizations and will be adopted out to new homes when they’re healthy enough.

“Because these were smaller dogs and because smaller dogs do tend to get adopted out more quickly, we have been talking with organizations that say they have the current capacity and the expectation to move them through quickly enough that we’re only needing to place them with two organizations,” said Roland Lines, Alberta SPCA.

Officials say some will have to be spayed or neutered and others will require additional veterinary care before they will be available for adoption.

Alberta SPCA is investigating and so far no decision has been made on whether the owner will face charges.