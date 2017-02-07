If you park your car in a marked snow route, you’re being reminded to move your vehicle or risk being ticketed and towed as the City of Calgary has called a snow route parking ban.

The ban came into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Monday to send the message to car owners to move their vehicles to another spot so crews can clear Priority 2 routes from the weekend snowfall.

Priority 1 routes have been dealt with, but the focus is now on those arterial routes in residential areas.

The city says its crews and private contractors are working on those routes and maintaining the Priority 1 streets while they do it.

Officials say it could take up to 48 hours to get all the work done on those routes but that doesn’t mean the work is over. Priority 3, residential roads, will also need to be plowed.

The parking ban could remain in effect for another 60 hours and prevents anyone from parking in the routes, marked with a blue sign with a snowflake, during the times listed on it.

The city may call an end to the parking ban before the 72 hours has elapsed.

Accessible parking spaces and some downtown zones between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. are the only exceptions to the ban.

In the meantime, conditions on Calgary’s roads remain slick and slippery, so drivers are reminded to take caution while out on the road.

Between midnight on Monday and Tuesday morning, there were 332 crashes in the city.