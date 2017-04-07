Police have arrested two people after they say a stolen van crashed into the side of a home in southeast Calgary.

Officers and the fire department were called to a home at 102 Penworth Drive S.E. at about 3:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the incident and it’s likely that they were chasing each other through the community before the crash occurred.

Fire crews were called to check out the home but have determined that it is structurally sound.

There is no word yet on charges against the two individuals.