Lethbridge police say that two people have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking operation in that city’s downtown core.

Investigators say that on September 21, members of the Downtown Policing Unit witnessed drugs being sold in an area near Galt Gardens.

A male suspect was arrested a short time later and was found to have a quantity of Percocet and cash in his possession.

Two women were also arrested in connection with the incident. Police found one of the women had a number of fentanyl pills, tamazapam pills and cash.

Norman Boyd Black Plume, 49, of Lethbridge, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Candace Marie White Man, 34, of the Blood Reserve, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and one count of resisting a peace officer.

The second female was released without being charged.

The pair are expected to appear in court on Friday.