Pair face slew of charges in stolen vehicle investigation
150 fobs were found in the home and police say they were stolen during a break and enter in March.
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5:14PM MDT
Police seized four vehicles and dozens of fobs from a southwest home on Monday and two people have now been charged with a number of offences.
Officers located two stolen vehicles outside a residence in the 0-100 block of Wellington Place S.W. on Saturday and confirmed that they were stolen.
An investigation was launched to identify potential suspects and on Monday, police saw a man and a woman leave the home and drive away in one of the vehicles.
HAWCS followed the vehicle to a parking lot in the 9900 block of Macleod Trail S.E. and officers took the two occupants into custody.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and a variety of drugs were found inside.
Soon after, a warrant was issued on the Wellington Place residence and police seized the following items:
- Four stolen vehicles; a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, 2017 Ford Escape and 2017 Dodge Durango RT, valued at $239,000.
- A stolen 2015 Rockwood Trailer, valued at $20,000
- A loaded 9mm handgun and suppressor, with two 10-round magazines
- A police scanner, radio jamming device and radios
- 150 Dodge/Jeep key fobs, stolen from a break and enter in Red Deer on Friday, March 24, 2017
- 33.4 grams of powder cocaine, valued at $4,340
- 19.9 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $1,990
- 441.5 grams of marijuana, valued at $4,415
- One gram of heroin, valued at $100
Quinn Olson, 41, of Calgary, is charged with:
- 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance
- 4 counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
- 3 counts of breach of recognizance
- 2 violations under the Traffic Safety Act
- Trafficking stolen property
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Careless storage of a firearm
Sarah McRae, 30, of Calgary is charged with:
- 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance
- 3 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified
- Violation under the Traffic Safety Act
Both Olson and McRae are schedule to appear in court on Wednesday.