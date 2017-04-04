Police seized four vehicles and dozens of fobs from a southwest home on Monday and two people have now been charged with a number of offences.

Officers located two stolen vehicles outside a residence in the 0-100 block of Wellington Place S.W. on Saturday and confirmed that they were stolen.

An investigation was launched to identify potential suspects and on Monday, police saw a man and a woman leave the home and drive away in one of the vehicles.

HAWCS followed the vehicle to a parking lot in the 9900 block of Macleod Trail S.E. and officers took the two occupants into custody.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a variety of drugs were found inside.

Soon after, a warrant was issued on the Wellington Place residence and police seized the following items:

Four stolen vehicles; a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, 2017 Ford Escape and 2017 Dodge Durango RT, valued at $239,000.

A stolen 2015 Rockwood Trailer, valued at $20,000

A loaded 9mm handgun and suppressor, with two 10-round magazines

A police scanner, radio jamming device and radios

150 Dodge/Jeep key fobs, stolen from a break and enter in Red Deer on Friday, March 24, 2017

33.4 grams of powder cocaine, valued at $4,340

19.9 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $1,990

441.5 grams of marijuana, valued at $4,415

One gram of heroin, valued at $100

Quinn Olson, 41, of Calgary, is charged with:

3 counts of possession of a controlled substance

4 counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

3 counts of breach of recognizance

2 violations under the Traffic Safety Act

Trafficking stolen property

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

Careless storage of a firearm

Sarah McRae, 30, of Calgary is charged with:

3 counts of possession of a controlled substance

3 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified

Violation under the Traffic Safety Act

Both Olson and McRae are schedule to appear in court on Wednesday.