Police seized four vehicles and dozens of fobs from a southwest home on Monday and two people have now been charged with a number of offences.

Officers located two stolen vehicles outside a residence in the 0-100 block of Wellington Place S.W. on Saturday and confirmed that they were stolen.

An investigation was launched to identify potential suspects and on Monday, police saw a man and a woman leave the home and drive away in one of the vehicles.

HAWCS followed the vehicle to a parking lot in the 9900 block of Macleod Trail S.E. and officers took the two occupants into custody.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a variety of drugs were found inside.

Soon after, a warrant was issued on the Wellington Place residence and police seized the following items:

  • Four stolen vehicles; a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, 2017 Ford Escape and 2017 Dodge Durango RT, valued at $239,000.
  • A stolen 2015 Rockwood Trailer, valued at $20,000
  • A loaded 9mm handgun and suppressor, with two 10-round magazines
  • A police scanner, radio jamming device and radios
  • 150 Dodge/Jeep key fobs, stolen from a break and enter in Red Deer on Friday, March 24, 2017
  • 33.4 grams of powder cocaine, valued at $4,340
  • 19.9 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $1,990
  • 441.5 grams of marijuana, valued at $4,415
  • One gram of heroin, valued at $100

Quinn Olson, 41, of Calgary, is charged with:

  • 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • 4 counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • 3 counts of breach of recognizance
  • 2 violations under the Traffic Safety Act
  • Trafficking stolen property
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • Careless storage of a firearm

Sarah McRae, 30, of Calgary is charged with:

  • 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • 3 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified
  • Violation under the Traffic Safety Act

Both Olson and McRae are schedule to appear in court on Wednesday.