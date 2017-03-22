Crews are continuing to work to clean up a pair of oil spills in Alberta but wildlife experts contend that these incidents will have a big impact on the environment for years to come.

The first oil spill was in Kananaskis Country and involved Husky Energy while the second was near Edmonton, at an Enbridge facility.

A worker spotted oil on the ground near the line near Bragg Creek and the company says its leak detection system apparently malfunctioned.

A spokesperson couldn’t say what happened or how much oil leaked from the pipeline in total.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says the spill impacted Coxhill Creek and, while Husky says there is no water flowing at the site, the AER says water diversion equipment has been put in place.

The second leak, from an Enbridge storage tank east of Edmonton, was discovered on Monday afternoon.

Officials say synthetic crude leaked from a tank valve, flowed over a berm, into a drainage ditch and finally ended up in a creek.

The National Energy Board, the body that oversees trans-border pipelines, says they still don’t know how much oil leaked from that line either.

“Fortunately, the source of the leak has been plugged and the oil has been contained within the waterway the oil got into,” said Tom Neufeld with the NEB.

According to the AER, Husky had 20 spills in 2016 and three other companies had more than that.

Canadian Natural Resources was at the top of the list with 67 incidents.

Environmental groups are concerned about the prevalence of oil spills in Alberta and say they will keep on happening until the consequences are greater.

“It’s frustrating when pipeline companies are only given a slap on the wrist or a few $100,000 in fines for what we know are major impacts on people and the environment,” said Carolyn Campbell with the Alberta Wilderness Association.

Campbell says that a recent report showed that data from the AER overestimates spill recovery rates and the efficacy of oil companies’ remediation efforts.

“That can have serious consequences for aquatic wildlife. It can kill fish eggs; it can contaminate soil and harm sensitive wildlife like amphibians. Even migratory birds and animals can be affected.”

Husky and Enbridge say they are working with government regulators to investigate the spills and determine their cause.

(With files from Lea Williams-Doherty)