Two Calgary police officers charged in connection with kidnapping and assaulting a man in 2010, are set to appear in court for the first time on Friday.

In 2015, the CPS received a complaint from a former member who said that three senior officers acted inappropriately during an investigation in 2010.

The charges claim that Detective Paul Rubner, Sergeant Mark Schwartz and Detective Reagan Hossack were all involved with the incident involving a male victim.

Officials say the officers facing the charges believed that the victim had information about an at-risk youth who was being sexually exploited.

The complainant said that the officers, part of the CPS Vice Unit, apprehended the man and held him in an unmarked police car for 20 minutes.

During that time, they assaulted him before they returned him to the location where they’d picked him up.

The unnamed man died several months after his interaction with police and his death is not believed to have been related to the incident.

Rubner and Schwartz are facing charges of kidnapping and assault while Hossack has only been charged with kidnapping.

Schwartz and Hossack will be appearing in court on Friday while a court date for Rubner has not yet been set.

CPS officials say they’re throwing their support behind the officers. Earlier this week, acting Superintendent Don Coleman said he expects his officers to show the dedication and commitment that the three who are facing charges have shown.

“They really have served the public well and are really some of the most dedicated people and the intent was to return safely a young female that was being sexually exploited.”

The case has already been reviewed by the Edmonton Crown.

The police union has also said that it supports the three officers in the case.