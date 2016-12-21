Pair of drones stolen from northeast Calgary hobby shop
Police are looking for suspects after a pair of men stole a couple of high-end drones from PM Hobbycraft in Calgary's northeast.
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 7:10AM MST
Police are looking for a pair of alleged robbers held up staff a northeast Calgary hobby shop and made off with two expensive drones.
At about 9:15 p.m., police say two people went into PM Hobbycraft on 32 Avenue N.E. and threatened staff.
The workers were pepper sprayed and the pair stole two drones.
No one at the store was seriously injured.
The shop posted the following images on their Facebook page in an effort to track down the thieves.
Police are continuing to investigate.
