Calgary police are looking for two men in connection with a serious hit and run crash in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night.

Police say that a stolen Ford F-150 was being driven at a high rate of speed in Northmount, hitting a number of vehicles in its path.

The truck eventually slammed into an Associated Cab with a driver and two passengers inside.

The pair of suspects fled the heavily damaged truck.

The cab driver and the passengers were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.