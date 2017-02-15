Pair of men sought in northwest hit and run
Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a hit and run in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night.
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 6:53AM MST
Calgary police are looking for two men in connection with a serious hit and run crash in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night.
Police say that a stolen Ford F-150 was being driven at a high rate of speed in Northmount, hitting a number of vehicles in its path.
The truck eventually slammed into an Associated Cab with a driver and two passengers inside.
The pair of suspects fled the heavily damaged truck.
The cab driver and the passengers were sent to hospital as a precaution.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Pair of men sought in northwest hit and run
- Names and pictures released of MRU aviation instructors killed in plane crash near Cochrane
- CETA: EU approves trade deal with Canada
- Huge drug bust in Lethbridge leads to arrests and property seizures
- Woman arrested in killing of North Korean leader's half brother