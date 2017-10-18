Police have identified the victim of Sunday's homicide in southwest Calgary and have located a vehicle believed to be connected to the investigation.

Cyrus Ebrahimi, 29, was found dead inside a home in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. on Sunday afternoon by a family member. The nature of Ebrahimi's death has not been released.

On Monday, the Calgary Police Service released a photograph of Ebrahimi's roommate, 32-year-old Mohammadali Darabi, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the death. Investigators believe Darabi was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIOBC), B.C.'s police watchdog, RCMP in Revelstoke, B.C. located the Corolla early Tuesday afternoon and a number of marked and unmarked police units surrounded the vehicle. Officers believed the driver was the man wanted for questioning in connection with Ebrahimi's death who was considered armed and dangerous.

IIOBC officials say a five-block perimeter was established around the car in Revelstoke's 700 block of Victoria Road and several area businesses were evacuated. For a period of roughly five hours, officers attempted to communicate with the driver who appeared unresponsive.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., a noise diversion was deployed in an effort to garner a response from the man. Soon after, officers approached the car and located the driver suffering from undisclosed injuries which proved fatal. Paramedics attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No shots were fired by police during the response.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled to be conducted by the BC Coroner Service.

The CPS Homicide Unit continues to investigate the homicide in Palliser and several investigators have been deployed to British Columbia to assist.

Anyone having information pertaining to the Palliser homicide or the incident in Revelstoke is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org