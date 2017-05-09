The city has decided that physical residential parking permits will be replaced with digital ones.

Until now, vehicles in neighbourhoods such as Kensington had to display paper parking permits to show that they belong to residents or those visiting residents.

Under the new system, residents will have to register license plates online.

Patrol cars will scan plates and issue electronic tickets to unregistered vehicles.

The new system will cost $400,000 to implement and will go into effect on August 1, 2017.