Paperless parking permits coming to Calgary neighbourhoods
Residents who currently use paper parking permits will soon have to register their license plates with the city.
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 9:52PM MDT
The city has decided that physical residential parking permits will be replaced with digital ones.
Until now, vehicles in neighbourhoods such as Kensington had to display paper parking permits to show that they belong to residents or those visiting residents.
Under the new system, residents will have to register license plates online.
Patrol cars will scan plates and issue electronic tickets to unregistered vehicles.
The new system will cost $400,000 to implement and will go into effect on August 1, 2017.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Sketch released of suspect in Penbrooke Meadows sexual assault
- Plan to turn Calgary home into a drug rehab centre faces opposition
- Paperless parking permits coming to Calgary neighbourhoods
- Officer bitten during incident in southeast Calgary
- Merging of emergency dispatch systems creating concern in rural Alberta