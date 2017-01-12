A group of paramedics that were called to help a man at a southwest Calgary home are in hospital themselves after their patient assaulted them.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., three paramedics attended a home in Stanley Park where they found a man in medical distress, suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

They began to work on resuscitating him when he suddenly awoke and attacked the group.

They suffered minor soft tissue injuries as a result of the attack.

The man then fled inside his home and locked the door, prompting police to attend the scene.

The CPS surrounded the home for several hours on Thursday morning, attempting to coax the man out to speak with him.

Officers sent in a robot to check out the home and then a police dog.

Shortly after that, police entered the home to look for the man.

They have not been able to safely get him out of the home so far.

The injured paramedics are in hospital and are in good spirits, AHS officials say.

All three have been debriefed and have been offered counseling services.