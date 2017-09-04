A number of parents who send their children to Rideau Park School in Calgary are expressing concern that it won’t be safe for students to attend because of a massive construction project underway at the building.

The property at the school is fenced off and much of the yard has been dug up for a flood mitigation project ongoing at the facility.

The construction began in the spring, but a fire at the site ended up delaying the work.

The president of the Rideau-Roxboro Community Association says the equipment and workers will still be there when children arrive for class on Tuesday.

“Our biggest concern tomorrow is the school day is starting for approximated 350 children who will be coming. There’s still a lot of work going on, there’s still a lot of big vehicles driving through here and, with the fact that the parking lot is not available, teachers are going to be parking on the street as well as adults dropping their children off,” said James Maxim.

Maxim says he’s reached out to the area councillor to request bylaw officers and the parking authority to be present to help navigate all the vehicles in the area for the morning rush.