A heartbroken Ravi and Rajni Bale are at a loss after having their family ripped apart by last week’s crash in a southeast parking lot, a collision that claimed the lives of their son and daughter.

“We sometimes think it’s meaningless to live,” said Ravi Bale of the loss of his adult children. “It’s an unimaginable tragedy that both children encountered at the same time in the same incident.”

Mere days after the family of four celebrated 24-year-old Rashmi Bale’s graduation from law school at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, the parents said goodbye to the aspiring human rights attorney and her brother, 20-year-old Ritvik, who had plans to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Ritvik always looked up to his sister,” said Rajni. “Once (Rashmi) went out of the house for her education, she was now six years out of the house, there was a very strong bond.”

Rashmi’s convocation in July reunited the family as mother Rajni has worked in Dubai for the last two years. Following the ceremony, the family spent two weeks together touring Italy before Ravi and his children returned to Calgary on July 31. Rajni says she had plans to leave her career in Dubai so all four members of the family would, once again, reside in the same city.

“We were looking forward to living together again, all four of us, after this two year gap of separation,” said Ravi.

Two days after the Bale children arrived in Calgary, tragedy struck.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on August 2, Ravi was at work when he received a text message from his daughter notifying him that the siblings were going to grocery shopping.

“Usually, the same expectation is that when they come back home they would tell me that they reached home safely, especially when children are driving,” said Ravi. “My son is an excellent driver, he’s flawless. Even if he’s at high speed, corners, parking lot, he was very careful, he follows the rules. He senses how the car behaves and how we treat the car, that’s a skill attribute.”

Ravi says he became somewhat concerned by 2:00 p.m. when he hadn’t heard from his children but he dismissed his initial feeling and assumed they had forgotten to text. He received a number of phone calls from numbers he did not recognize but was unable to answer as he was in meetings. When Ravi had an opportunity to check his messages, he received troubling news from a social worker and a CPS constable indicating his children had been badly injured in a crash.

“I rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre,” said Ravi. “The doctor gave me a brief 10 to 15 minute update on Rashmi’s condition which was serious, critical. She was on life support. I couldn’t bear the sight of looking at all the pipes going in and out of her.”

The doctor then informed Ravi that Ritvik did not survive the crash.

“I was asking ‘I want to see Ritvik’. I was told he was dead on the spot,” said Ravi. “I needed my wife beside me at that point but, on the other hand, I was thinking I’m glad she’s not here to – at least I can think of a better way of breaking this news to her.”

“I was hoping against hope that Rashmi would survive.”

The 24-year-old woman suffered a traumatic head injury and a team of doctors attempted to arrest a severe blood loss in her brain and maintain a heartbeat.

On Friday, two days after the crash, Ravi received the devastating news regarding his daughter.

“We were hopeful until the last minute, several tests were conducted by the doctor, scans were done,” recalled Ravi. “The final reality hit. The doctor said there was no more tests to be done.”

“Rashmi was dead.”

Ravi and Rajni have reunited in Calgary and a memorial service has been planned for Monday night to honour the lives of Rashmi and Ritnik.

“The kind of grief we’re undergoing now, I would never wish on my worst enemy,” said Ravi. “We are still devastated. The life looks void in front of us.”

The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate the crash that claimed the siblings and the possibility that the driver of the pickup truck that struck their car had suffered a seizure.

“I would like to speak to the right authorities to see how that happened,” said Ravi. “If the accident happened because of the medical condition of the driver, can they do the visual tests of requirement for driving?”

Ravi says he wants the medical requirements for operating a vehicle in Alberta to be reviewed to prevent others from being victimized in the same manner as his children.

With files from CTV's Kamil Karamali