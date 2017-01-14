Two small children are recovering in hospital after ingesting a household chemical on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to a home in the 3000 block of 56 Street N.E. just after 9:00 p.m. and were met by a man who said his two toddler sons had ingested the chemical that was kept inside an unlabeled 500 ml water bottle.

One child was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre, lethargic, but able to somewhat communicate with paramedics. Because it was unknown what chemical he drank or how long it had been, he was considered to be in serious condition. He was determined to be in non-life-threatening condition.

The second child was taken in stable, non-life-threatening condition to the Alberta Children’s Hospital as a precautionary follow up.

Alberta Health Services recommends that all noxious substances such as cleaning supplies, cosmetics and automotive supplies be locked up out of the reach of children, as even a small amount can cause serious injury if injested.