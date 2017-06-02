Hospital patients and visitors to the Foothills Medical centre are expected to have access to the 2,000 parking stalls of Lot 1 by 2019 but the ongoing construction project has some drivers peeved with the current lack of available parking outside the main doors.

“It’s really frustrating,” said Rene Loutfi after receiving a ticket outside the main entrance to the hospital. “There seems to be no parking at the hospital.”

Loutfi’s mother Sana has undergone heart surgery and has kidney problems that require three trips to the hospital each week for dialysis.

Katherine Bennett found a parking ticket on the windshield of her vehicle outside the Tom Baker Cancer Centre after she rushed to the hospital to seek medical attention after her mother had an allergic reaction to a chemotherapy drug.

“I did let them know that I was double parking because she had a situation so I was a little bit surprised that they gave me a ticket anyway,” explained Bennett. “They said ‘Oh, maybe you can fight the citation’.”

Gordon and Patricia Daley drove from Gleichen for an appointment at the hospital and will be returning home with a fine.

“It’s very frustrating because of all the construction and nobody to point it out to where to go to park,” said Gordon Daley. “There should be a huge lot right here for emergency drop-offs, where you can drop off your wife or whoever is very sick and park your car just down around here, right close, so you walk back and forth.”

Lot 1, which has been in place for the better part of five decades, had 1,200 spots prior to its demolition. The new parkade will offer 2,000 stalls to accommodate the 800 parking spaces that will be lost during the construction of a new cancer centre.

Michael Suddes, site director of the Foothills Medical Centre, says the hospital still provides as many designated parking spaces for patients and visitors as it did prior to the start of construction.

“Patient and family parking is a priority on the site and so, while we had to change the location of the parking, we’re still providing all of the parking that we did for patients and families,” explained Suddes. “We recognize that it is a significant disruption or two and we recognize that coming to the hospital is a stressful experience in and of itself and an extra disruption can increase that stress.”

According to the hospital’s site director, additional drop off zones have been created near entrances and volunteers are in place to help direct drivers. Despite the ease with which CTV Calgary located recently ticketed motorists, Suddes says there has not been an upswing in citations.

“Ticketing for violations in parking has not really significantly increased this year when compared to last,” explained Suddes. “We try to take a really sympathetic view of people using the drop off zones who, for a number of different reasons, may need to be in that area for a little bit longer.”

“The vast majority of people who use these drop off zones who stay a little longer than they anticipated don’t receive a ticket.”

The hospital had provided a complimentary shuttle service between a parking lot near the McCaig Tower and the entrance to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre but the buses were halted due to low usage.

The leader of the Wildrose Party of Alberta calls the current parking situation at the Foothills Medical Centre ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

“We don’t have enough parking and then they expect someone to park three or four blocks away during a time when they’re doing construction,” question Brian Jean. “These are people that are sick, they may not understand that, but in many cases they are not able to be totally mobile. This is not the time to add further burden to them, it’s a time to alleviate those burdens.”

Jean adds that the parking facilities at hospitals belong to the people of Alberta and should be complimentary for the first two hours of parking.

Alberta Health Services says the province does not provide funding for AHS parking facilities. Parking fees cover operating costs including maintenance and construction.

"We understand that some of our patients struggle with paying for parking at our health care facilities," said Blain Fairbairn, Senior Communications Advisor with AHS. "We offer a variety of financial assistance programs at many of our facilities across the province."

Officials with the hospital say parking is part of the care they offer.

“How people get to the site, how people move around the site, how people leave the site is a really important part of what we do and the care we should provide to them,” said Suddes. “We’ve got a parking survey online that allows people to tell us about their experience and we’re looking at that on a weekly basis to see what we can do better to improve the experience of patients and families.”

Lot 1 is scheduled to be completed in late 2018/ early 2019.

To provide feedback on your parking experience at the Foothills Medical Centre, complete the survey at Finding your way at the Foothills

To appeal an AHS parking citation, visit Alberta Health Services - Parking