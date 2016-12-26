While some say Black Friday is where it is at for holiday deals, retailers in Calgary still bank on Boxing Day for their biggest sales of the year.

A new study says that one third of Canadians bought something on Black Friday and most of the time, it was for something for themselves.

However, Canadian retailer London Drugs says that December 26 is when they do their biggest business.

One store manager told CTV that he sees 40 percent more customers on Boxing Day than on any other day of the year, double the amount they see on Black Friday.

The discounts are often deeper too, both in store and online.

Shoppers say they’re seeing the difference too.

“It’s quite a bit cheaper, like 40 percent off. It’s pretty nice,” said Holly Redel. “I was looking around [on Black Friday], came back to here, but then I thought, well if I go after, there might be better deals.”

Erin and Aby Elwood say that Boxing Day is a great time to use some of their Christmas gifts to maximize their potential.

“We got a few gift cards for Christmas, so came to use them,” said Erin. “We get more bang for our buck today.”

As for crowds, Aby says Boxing Day is much quieter. “It’s less hectic. It was pretty success ful, not as busy as Black Friday I think. It was pretty good.”

Moneris, Canada’s largest processor of credit and debit card payments says that for the past few years Canadians have spent more on Black Friday deals.

Nevertheless, it don’t shed much light on what day has the better deals, so it’s best just to do your research online for anything specific you’re looking for before you head out.