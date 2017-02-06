They’ve been absent from the ecosystem of Banff National Park for over a century, but officials now say that a group of plains bison have been returned to the area.

On February 1, 16 bison were translocated from Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton to the Panther Valley in Banff National Park.

They say the event is important not only from an ecological standpoint, but from a spiritual one as well as Canada’s First Nations share a special connection with the animals and the park.

Parks Canada says that by re-establishing a new wild population to the park, they will be providing an important contribution to national and international bison conservation efforts.

Over the next 16 months, the bison will remain an enclosed pasture in the Panther Valley.

By summer 2018, the herd will be released to explore the full relocation zone in the remote eastern slopes.

There, they will interact with other species, forage for food and take assume their role in the ecosystem.