The producers of new movie that was to be partially filmed in Banff National Park are now looking for new locations after Parks Canada refused the application over a spat concerning one of the movie’s characters.

The film is based on a 2014 hit from Norway called ‘In Order of Disappearance’.

The plot is about a snow plow operator in the mountains of Norway. His son is mistakenly murdered and he takes action, igniting a war between gangs.

The version here will be called ‘Hard Powder’ and stars Liam Neeson and First Nations actor Tom Jackson.

It will be a similar storyline to the original Norwegian film and Jackson will be playing one of the rival gang leaders.

Mark Voyce, the location manager of the movie, said that Parks Canada staff expressed a concern about Jackson’s character and refused the permit as a result.

Officials say the decision was upheld even with a letter of support submitted by Jackson himself.

In a statement, Parks Canada said:

Parks Canada is committed to ensuring that activities at all national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas are respectful of Indigenous traditions, cultures, and contributions to Canada's heritage.

Parks Canada maintains the right to refuse applications that are not in line with Parks Canada's mandate or operational priorities.

Now, the film executives are scouting other locations in the province to shoot the movie and may even consider moving some filming to B.C.

Filming is scheduled to begin on March 20.

(With files from Camilla Di Giuseppe)