The leaders of Alberta's PC and Wildrose parties have signed an agreement to establish the framework to bring them together and say ratification plans are underway.

Jason Kenney and Brian Jean met in Edmonton on Thursday and announced that they have signed an agreement in principle (AIP) and that the new party will be called the United Conservative Party.

“If approved by the membership of the parties it would set us on a path to regain control of our province for now and for future generations,” said Jean.

“This is a great day, an historic day for Alberta. Together we have decided to put our province ahead of our parties, to look to the future rather than the past because we understand we are stronger united,” said Kenney. “This agreement ensures the defeat of the disastrous NDP government and the election of a free enterprise government that renews the Alberta Advantage.”

The agreement will have to be ratified by the memberships of each party, which will happen in the coming weeks.

“To the many Albertans who are struggling today, this agreement sends a clear message: that help is on the way,” said Kenney.

Premier Notley spoke at an engagement in Carstairs earlier in the day and said that the two parties have been talking about a merger for a while but it doesn't change her government's thinking.

"We are a government that is focused on making life better for Albertans. We are a government who was elected at a time when the economy was going into one of its deepest recessions in more than one generation and there was a choice to be made. Our government made a choice that we would have the back of Albertans, support them and work with them to bring the economy to recovery,” she said. "Whether it's the Wildrose or the Tories, they clearly agree on things like making massive cuts to services in order to finance tax breaks for people at the top one percent. They agree collectively on the fact that they are not particularly supportive of LGBTQ rights. They can't seem to agree that a school lunch program is a good thing."

