While the official investigation into November’s PC convention in Red Deer may be over, it could be still some time before the fallout clears away.

Allan Hallman, PC Party strategist, has filed a lawsuit against Stephen Carter for defamation.

Hallman says that Carter, a political strategist who led Naheed Nenshi’s and Allison Redford’s election campaigns, accused him of calling a PC volunteer the ‘c’ word while attending the convention.

Carter was supporting PC turned NDP MLA Sandra Jansen at the meeting while Hallman was behind Jason Kenney.

He says that his reputation and professional standing has suffered because of Carter’s comments that he contends are false.

Hallman is seeking $50,000 in damages.

Carter took to Twitter to comment on the suit leveled against him.

Sigh. This is simply an intimidation tactic. Nothing to see here folks. Merry Christmas. #pcldr #ableg https://t.co/GVO8GVMYdE — Stephen Carter (@carter_AB) December 23, 2016

None of the allegations have been proven in court.