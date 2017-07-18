The push to merge Alberta’s two right-wing parties is heading into the home stretch this week, with voting soon to be opened up for members.

Wildrose leader Brian Jean and PC leader Jason Kenney have been attending a number of gatherings throughout the province to build support for the merger.

The PCs need a majority vote to unite the parties while the Wildrose are seeking a 75 percent vote to move towards a merger.

The PCs are scheduled to begin voting on Thursday while the Wildrose are expected to meet in Red Deer for a special meeting on Saturday.

Jean will be speaking at a rally on Tuesday night at the Crescent Heights Community Centre.