Police believe a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the southeast community of Copperfield on Friday morning. The man in his 20s was transported to hospital where he died.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m. at Copperstone Gate and Copperstone Manor southeast.

Police are looking at the factors that led up to the fatality, including road conditions.

Roads are slick and police are urging drivers to be cautious. A mix of snow and freezing rain caused poor driving conditions overnight north of Calgary and Cochrane.

Police are advising drivers to stay off the roads in the area if possible.