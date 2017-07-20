Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle on a road west of Okotoks on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash on Big Rock Trail at about 10:00 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck and died from their injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The family of the dead person has been notified and the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400.