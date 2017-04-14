Officials say that a man in his 60s has died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in southeast Calgary.

Police and EMS were called to the scene in the northbound lanes 52 Street at McIvor Boulevard S.E. shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Investigators say two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on McIvor Boulevard when the crash took place.

A pedestrian was also involved in the incident.

Officials with Calgary EMS they found a man suffering from serious injuries at the scene, but the victim has since died.

"Our paramedics initiated some early resusciative efforts however, given the nature of his injuries and amount of trauma, unfortunately he was not able to continue and was considered deceased," said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux.

He has not been identified.

The CPS closed all lanes of 52 Street at Copperfield Boulevard S.E. and McIvor Boulevard for the investigation but the area was reopened at about 3:30 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened, but witnesses tell CTV Calgary that they only heard the sound of the crash.

The occupants of the vehicles were not hurt in the crash.

Residents who live in the area say the crossing is fairly safe for pedestrians and they've never seen something serious like this before.

There is no estimate on how long the investigation is going to take.