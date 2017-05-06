A woman is in serious, life threatening condition after being struck by a car on Saturday afternoon in the city’s southwest.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a location of Canyon Meadows Drive near 6 Street Southwest following reports of a crash. An off-duty paramedic made the initial call to 911 and provided care to the victim until an ambulance arrived.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, appeared to have darted into traffic where she was hit by a westbound Chevrolet Sonic. The woman was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life threatening condition.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Canyon Meadows Drive were closed between 6 Street Southwest and the Macleod Trail overpass following the collision.

More details to follow