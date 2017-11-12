Two suspects are in custody following an afternoon fight inside the Walmart Calgary Deerfoot Supercentre that saw pepper spray discharged within the business.

According to police, the fight occurred in the store in the 7900 block of 11 Street Southeast, near Deerfoot Meadows, shortly after 4:00 p.m. and officers were called to the scene. During the altercation, one person discharged a canister of pepper spray.

Police identified and located two suspects and both were taken into custody. Investigators are reviewing the store’s surveillance video to determine what happened.

CPS officials say several bystanders were affected by the pepper spray and required assessment. The severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police continue to investigate the incident.