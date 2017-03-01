An afternoon fire in the city’s northeast left a home with smoke and fire damage and two pets were unable to survive their exposure to smoke.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., a neighbour called 911 after noticing smoke pouring from the second floor windows of a home in the 200 block of Coral Springs Mews Northeast. While awaiting the arrival of fire crews, the neighbour banged on the door of the home to alert anyone that may have been inside.

Firefighters encountered significant smoke on arrival and additional resources were deployed. The fire was quickly doused before it could spread to neighbouring homes.

"There is significant damage to the interior of this home," said Carole Henke, Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer. "There is smoke and fire damage throughout the home."

The owners returned to the home to discover CFD members attacking the fire. Fire crews determined no one was inside the home at the time of the fire but the bodies of two pet birds were located.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.