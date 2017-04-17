

CTV Calgary Staff





Work is continuing on Southwest Calgary’s $1.4 billion ring road which will ultimately connect Glenmore Trail to Highway 22X

Some homeowners in Discovery Ridge, the site of the planned Highway 8 and 69th Street Southwest interchange, aren’t happy with how the government is going about the road’s construction.

In its agreement with the Tsuut’ina, from which the province bought the land the road will travel through, the road must be complete and open by May 2022 and if it isn’t the land reverts back to Tsuut’ina.

In a push to meet that deadline, some residents say the province isn’t listening to their concerns about sound and safety so they’ve come up with a new way to get the government’s attention.

Tim Dixon has collected 200 signatures from Discovery Ridge homeowners but wants a few more names before presenting the petition in the Alberta Legislature.

The petition asks the province to adopt higher standards for highway sound abatement.

“We’ve always had a nominal sound level with the trucks engaging their engine brakes but without any trees it’s much more pronounced,” says Dixon.

Dixon says as far as he knows there are no plans for a sound barrier for the neighbourhood.

“Our understanding in our area is that nothing is planned,” says Dixon. “Bare field, a lot of graders, there are no sound or other mitigating measures planned for our immediate area.”

Dixon started the petition because he says there has been no meaningful consultation with the community or explanation for how noise and safety concerns will be addressed when the interchange will come within 40 metres of their doors.

“We would have liked to have had some meaningful conversation but 50 to 100 people clustered around a wall map is not meaningful consultation,” says Dixon.

Dixon is not alone in his concerns.

Two months ago the province knocked down the sound buffering trees that stood in the neighbourhood and residents say the noise from Highway 8 has been amplified and they expect it will only get worse.

“I think we’re stuck in the middle between a provincial project and the City of Calgary,” says area resident Derek Blair. “It may be a provincial initiative, but the impact is to a community in the City of Calgary so why can’t the province and city work together on a solution?”

Blair has lived in the area for 15 years and says, “It's been more of a monologue about what’s going to be happening to you instead of a dialogue regarding how to make this a win win situation.”

The Discovery Ridge Community Association has been communicating with the province but says all residents’ concerns need to be heard and has given the petition its blessing.

A spokesperson for Transportation Minister Brian Mason told CTV that because of its consultations with the community association; it moved the eastbound lanes of the ring road north, away from homes, and will build a berm along the community’s northern edge.

The province says it doesn’t anticipate noise levels to exceed the limit that requires consideration of noise mitigation, if it does exceed the levels in the provincial guidelines, additional noise mitigation measures will be constructed as part of the project.

(With files from Lea Williams-Doherty)