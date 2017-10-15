

CTV Calgary Staff





At least two vehicles have had their windows shot out after an unidentified culprit fired a BB gun in the city’s northwest.

According to police, an investigation is underway after a window on the driver’s side of a pickup truck was shattered shortly before 5:00 p.m. along Shaganappi Trail near Edgemont Boulevard. No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators say at least one other vehicle in the area had a window damaged by a BB gun.

Police continue to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the offender is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.