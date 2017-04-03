The pilot of a Calgary plane who admitted to being impaired at the controls has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Miroslav Gronych, 37, pleaded guilty to having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft over .08 last month.

On Monday, a judge sentenced him to eight months in jail.

The Crown agreed with the judge's decision, calling the sentence a 'pretty clear message' for pilots to stay sober before taking flight.

"He put the lives of 105 people in danger and that really speaks to the egregious nature of the offence," said Crown prosecutor Rosalind Greewood.

Gronych was arrested on December 31, 2016 after he was found impaired on board a Sunwing flight at the Calgary International Airport.

The CPS officers who arrested him found he was over three times the legal limit allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

Sunwing had employed Gronych on a work visa from Slovakia and the company issued a statement following his arrest, saying it has a zero tolerance policy in regards to crew members drinking within 12 hours of duty shifts.

Sunwing Airlines flight WG595 was scheduled to stop in Regina and Winnipeg prior to its final destination of Cancun. Police say there were 99 passengers and six crew members on board the 737 800 series aircraft at the time the pilot was removed.

During his sentencing hearing last month, Gronych admitted to the court that he had drank a bottle of vodka prior to boarding the flight and a problem with alcohol. He also said was ashamed on his conduct on that day.

With time served, Gronych has seven months and one week of his sentence remaining. He has also lost his job with Sunwing.

After serving his sentence, Gronych will be deported.