The Wings Over Springbank Airshow is on this weekend west of the city and thousands of people are expected to take in the two day event.

The biannual show is a popular event with aviation enthusiasts and about 20 pilots will take to the sky in a variety of aircraft.

Jim Martinelli will be behind the controls of a rare, P-51 Mustang, which is part of the Erickson Aircraft Collection from Oregon.

“When you're just kind of flat hatting around and stuff, you don't think about it much, but when you're on a long cross country like coming up here from Oregon and you're sitting in the seat, you spend a lot of time just sitting there thinking about what they went through on those long, long flights escorting the bombers and stuff, and you can only imagine. It's pretty overwhelming,” he said.

Captain Matthew Kutryk is flying the Canada 150 CF-18, one of the most colourful planes in the show.

“Normally I'm just a regular fighter pilot in our air force but I feel like the luckiest guy in the world being the Canada 150 demo pilot. An amazing opportunity this summer and something that's turning into a career highlight,” said Kutryk.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are also part of the event and the nine-plane demonstration team is making its fourth appearance at the airshow

Snowbird pilot Bassam Mnaymneh says flying with the squadron is a dream come true.

“Talking to cadets, talking to our future military members, it's what I enjoy doing because this is something I saw as a kid growing up and it's great to give back to what has helped me throughout the years,” he said.

The airshow starts at noon at the Springbank Airport on July 29 and 30th and tickets are still available.

